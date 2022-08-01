I Have No Negative Thoughts Toward Tinubu – Tee Mac

Nigerian musician, Tee Mac Isheli, has said he has no negative thoughts toward the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tee Mac had recently gone viral after he stated that Tinubu was not fit for the position of President of Nigeria due to his age.

However, clarifying his comment made on Facebook, the musician said he was taken out of context.

Tee Mac said, “Well, Oluremi is Itsekiri. Her mother and my mother are cousins. So, we are related. Tinubu is my in-law. Tinubu has been a music fan his whole life. I have seen him at many events. I saw him at an African music award. When you are out in publicity and you need music, you become friends.

“I was taken out of context. I replied on Social media to someone who we used to converse with and it went viral. I have no negative thoughts or negativity over the candidacy of Tinubu.

“I feel uncomfortable that it went viral. I respect Tinubu. I have known him for over twenty years. I was shocked by a statement taken out of context. They went to my Instagram, and all media outlets took it up. I did not feel well that the remarks went viral.”

“If Tinubu becomes the president, he knows me. I will be there to advise.” Tee Mac concluded.