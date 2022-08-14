I Have Faith In Soludo’s Development Plans, Says Wife

Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Mrs Nonye Soludo says her husband’s development plans for Anambra State are a product of deep thoughts and sincere determination.

Mrs Soludo, who stated this while addressing a women group in Awka observed that each of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administrative policies is properly articulated deliver the best results.

The governor’s wife noted that she has always believed in her husband’s smart and foresighted approaches to governance, the long-nurtured models that have helped him succeed in different high level positions.

She added that the current disruptive change spearheaded by her husband’s administration is essential to the determined move to restructure Anambra State.

Mrs Soludo also called on Ndi Anambra to give the current administration solid support in the quest to remodel Anambra State into a livable and prosperous homeland for all.