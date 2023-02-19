I Get Dragged On Social Media For Being Beautiful — Kim Oprah

A former Big Brother Naija housemate and beauty queen, Chinonso Opara, popularly known as KimOprah, has said she gets dragged by people for being beautiful.

KimOprah made this known in an interview with a media personality, Hawa Magaji.

She said, “People criticise me for the weirdest reason. How can you drag me for being beautiful?

“Sometimes, people also pit celebs against one another, creating animosity for no reason.”

She also revealed that she broke down after participating in the 2019 Big Brother Naija Pepper dem show.

Kimoprah said, “My life has been one of grace and blessings, because some things happen and one wonders why. I really broke down after Big Brother. I have never shared this story.

“I was really broken, because with pageantry, I did not get anywhere. I thought BBN would be different because it was out of my comfort zone. My people advised me to try it because I had been in Lagos for about a year hosting events. I recall that I used to tell Denrele Edun to give me some of the gigs that were below his pay grade.”