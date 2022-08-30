Sports

I Figured Out Man United’s Problem In Two Weeks – Rangnick

Anthony Adeniyi35 mins ago
Ralf Rangnick
Ralf Rangnick

Former Manchester United interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, has said it took him two weeks to figure out the problem the club was suffering.

He, however, wondered if the club was ready with the right resources to fix the problem.

Rangnick was appointed following the sacking of former manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He has since been replaced by Erik Ten Hag who joined from Ajax.

Speaking to Austrian daily Der Standard, Rangnick said, “As a coach or sports director, it’s about being able to develop things and minimising the chance factor as much as possible. That you develop a team in a direction where you use game control and a certain type of football to create significantly more chances than you allow the opponent to have.”

He added: “It would not have taken Manchester United six months to do that. After just two weeks, it was clear to me where the problems were and what would have to be done to fix them – but the question is whether you have the option of changing these things.”

