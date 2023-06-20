I Feel Like Lion Chasing Nigeria’s Enemies – New IGP Egbetokun

On Tuesday, Vice President Kashim Shettima carried out a ceremonial decoration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, officially appointing Mr. Kayode Egbetokun as the Acting Inspector-General of Police.

Overflowing with determination, Egbetokun shared his sentiments with the State House Correspondents in the Vice President’s Conference Room, stating, “I am filled with the spirit of a lion, poised to vanquish all adversaries within Nigeria. That’s the intensity I’m feeling at this moment.”

Joined by Mrs. Elizabeth Egbetokun, the wife of the newly appointed police chief, the Vice President performed the decoration, a significant event that occurred just within 24 hours of a major shake-up in the nation’s security leadership.

Under the veil of nightfall on Monday, President Bola Tinubu executed a sweeping change, approving the immediate retirement of the Chief of Defence Staff, all service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, and the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali.

Consequently, Tinubu unveiled a new lineup: Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa as Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja as Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla as Chief of Naval Staff, AVM H.B Abubakar as Chief of Air Staff, DIG Kayode Egbetokun as the Acting Inspector-General of Police, and Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye as Chief of Defence Intelligence.

Following the ceremony, Egbetokun addressed the media at the Villa, expressing his eagerness to resume his duties on Wednesday, comparing himself to a tiger poised to chase away all internal enemies of the nation.

Asked how he felt about the weight of his new responsibility, Egbetokun said, “Now I have just been decorated and I’m looking forward to taking over tomorrow morning by 11:00 am.

“I really can’t describe how I feel currently, but if I have to tell you anything, I will tell you that right now, I feel like a tiger inside of me, ready to chase away all the criminals in Nigeria.

“And some other times, I feel like a lion in me, ready to devour all the internal enemies of Nigeria. That’s my feeling right now.”

On his part, the former Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, described his successor as an old, experienced hand who would build on what he is leaving behind.

“It’s a stage; you come, you work and you go. I’m happy I’m handing over to somebody I know that will carry the mantle of leadership from where I have stopped.

“We grew up on the job. I was his boss at a time, not even when I was IG. He worked under me twice, we’ve been working together and I know how he will go ahead to champion the course of the police from where I have stopped,” Baba said.