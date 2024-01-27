I expect Quality Showing from Super Eagles Against Cameroon – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said he expects a quality showing from the Super Eagles of Nigeria has they face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the Round of 16 of the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast today.

Tinubu said this as he received a Nigeria Football token ahead of the AFCON clash.

“The President looks forward to a quality showing from our men,” the Special Adviser to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a terse statement on Saturday.

The Super Eagles won two games and drew one in the group stage to qualify for the knockout round.