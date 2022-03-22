I Enjoyed Comedy Of Bianca-Ebele Slap -Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has said the clash between former First Lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano and Bianca Ojukwu held no interest to him beyond its comic value.

Ebele and Bianca, wife of former warlord Odumegwu Ojukwu, had clashed at the inauguration of the governor on Thursday, resulting in social media trends.

Commenting on the clash during an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday, Soludo said, “(It’s) the comedy that has emerged from it all that I have enjoyed. There is no distraction whatsoever. I think it was meant to be. Sometime to come, there will even be some movies or comedies and even a song out of that.

“As you saw, I didn’t even notice much of what happened. I think it happened while I was going to sign the oath of allegiance. It was just like a one-second thing. I turned again and continued signing my thing and I have not had one minute discussing it other than the comic relief you see posted. We are intensely focused on what we must deliver to our people.”