I Earned N10,000 for My First Movie Role – Rita Dominic

Nollywood icon Rita Dominic has shared insights into her early days in the film industry, revealing that she received a modest sum of N10,000 for her debut movie role.

Speaking in a recent interview with Joy 99.7 FM in Ghana, Dominic reflected on the challenges she faced at the outset of her acting career.

The renowned actress reminisced about the nascent stages of Nollywood, emphasizing that financial rewards were minimal compared to the present-day industry.

Despite the limited remuneration, Rita Dominic remained undeterred, driven by her unwavering passion for acting.

Rita Dominic said, “I just wanted to be an actor. And to be honest, there was no money in Nollywood back then. We were just doing it for the passion. We have the passion for the art which was what fuelled us.

“It was very challenging. But we just kept doing it until the industry got bigger and bigger. And obviously the pay became much better.”

Asked the lowest amount she has ever received for a movie role, she said, “The first film I did, the filmmaker paid me N35,000. But he owed me N25,000 for how many months. In fact, he didn’t even pay me the balance. He paid me only N10,000 [laughs].”