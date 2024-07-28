I Doubt Protest Will Achieve Anything Tangible – Teslim Folarin

Senator Teslim Folarin representing Oyo Central Senatorial District has said he doubts that the coming nationwide protest will achieve anything tangible.

Folarin based his assertion on the fact that the proposed nationwide protest tagged #DaysofRage, #EndBadGovernance and among others, is being championed by yet-to-be identified individuals and/or civil society organisations.

This was as he urged citizens to exercise patients with government which has admitted the hardship because relief is on the way.

The 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State said this in a statement, titled, ‘Mass Protests Will Multiply Pains of Nigerians, Hurt Economy More.’

The statement read, “There is no denying the fact that Nigerian masses are currently undergoing economic hardship due to economic reforms being undertaken by the government. The government has been honest in admitting the hardship.

“The government has also assured that what Nigerians are currently going through is the pains that precedes the relief.

“No responsible government would want its citizens to suffer, and I dare say, that no government would fold its hands while the citizens’ livelihood and survival are being undermined. As Mr. President has said, he and his team are working round the clock to turn things around.

“As a stakeholder in our body polity, I have significant doubts that the planned nationwide protest would achieve any tangible.

“The reason is simple – the proposed nationwide protest tagged #DaysofRage, #EndBadGovernance and among others, is being championed by yet-to-be identified individuals and/or civil society organisations.

“Besides, security agencies have informed of credible intelligence of plans to hijack the protests.

“Let me make it crystal clear, that the right to protest is enshrined in Nigerian constitution and is a fundamental aspect of democracy, underscoring the public’s right to express discontent with government policies and actions. But can the country gamble on the protest not being hijacked by miscreants, thereby turning it to another #EndSARS?

“Replicating Kenya’s Gen Z protests in Nigeria is an ill-wind that will blow Nigeria and Nigerians no good.

“My other area of concern, is that the planned nationwide protest is already hurting economic activities. There is already panic buying and selling.

“The planned protest, which is likely to turn violent will send a negative signal about Nigeria’s democratic stability, and further impact investors’ confidence.

“My last area of concern is that terrorists and criminal elements will take advantage to cause mayhem, and destabilise the country. Nigerians are reminded how hard we fought to enthrone this democracy.

“To this end, I strongly appeal to Nigerians especially the youths to shelve their planned nationwide protests and be patient with the government.

“Let us give the government more time to properly implement its economic policies and programmes.

“Violent actions, which the protest is likely to lead to, are not the panacea to our current economic situation. Constructive dia­logue between government and citizens remains key.

“I want to conclude by appealing to Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, who is the leader of the state at this point in time, to cut short his annual holiday, so as to be on gound to provide leadership at this trying time.

“May I remind the governor that Ibadan is the third largest city in Nigeria and is a violent prone zone.

“Long live Oyo State! Long live Federal Republic of Nigeria!!”