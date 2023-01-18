I Don’t Regret Moving To Chelsea – Werner

Timo Werner, a striker for RB Leipzig, stated on Wednesday that he does not regret choosing Chelsea over German powerhouse Bayern Munich in his move.

Werner, who won the 2021 Champions League with Chelsea, spoke to Germany’s Sportbild ahead of Leipzig’s Friday home game against league-leading Bayern. “I believe that ultimately, the road you choose is the right one.”

Werner, one of Europe’s most exciting attacking talents, joined Chelsea in 2020 for a rumored 53 million euro transfer price after scoring 34 goals and dishing out 13 assists in 45 competitive Leipzig matches in 2019–20.

Werner chose Chelsea over Bayern, but he had two miserable seasons there before moving back to Leipzig in August of last year.

“Up until now, I would have had two coaches at Bayern who would have been very good for me: Hansi Flick, with whom I get on well, and Julian Nagelsmann, my former coach at RB.

“But I think it’s a better idea not to regret it.”

Werner scored just ten times in 56 league appearances with Chelsea and was benched for much of his second season by then manager Thomas Tuchel.

“I wasn’t part of the coach’s plan anymore. You have to accept that and find a way to deal with it.”

Werner stated that, should he transfer to Chelsea as is widely rumored to happen at the conclusion of the season, he would warn teammate Christopher Nkunku, who leads the Bundesliga in goalscoring this season with 12 in 15 games.

“I can tell him about both positive and negative experiences, should he make the change.

“At a club like this (Chelsea), you don’t play like you do at RB Leipzig because there’s more competition.

“(That’s) not just on a sporting level, but also on a different level mentally.”

Werner stated he was “ready to return against Bayern” on Friday after missing the World Cup due to a ruptured ligament.

In a friendly victory over Mlada Boleslav of the Czech Republic on Saturday, Werner made his first appearance since November 2 of that year.

Even though I wasn’t fully recovered from the injury and could still feel my foot a little after such a lengthy hiatus, it was crucial for me to play again.

Leipzig, who are now third in the standings and six points behind Bayern, according to Werner, are “on an equal footing in terms of our quality” with the league’s top teams.

“We don’t even know what we’re made of — we can do a lot more.”