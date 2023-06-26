I Don’t Pay 10% As Tithe – Pastor Ibiyeomie

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder of Salvation Ministries, recently shed light on why he does not adhere to the traditional 10 percent tithe payment.

During his Sunday address to his congregation in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Ibiyeomie emphasized that he believes paying 10 percent as tithe would incur God’s wrath upon him.

The pastor classified the act of refusing to pay tithe as a manifestation of greed, suggesting that those who neglect this practice often face financial difficulties in their lives.

Ibiyeomie said: “In fact, these days, I don’t even pay ten, my P.A. is there. I pay far beyond ten, for every money I get.

“That is what you are struggling to pay as tithe, me I pay more than ten percent as offering.

“My tithe is not fifteen percent, I won’t tell you the percentage, I’m on another level. I won’t tell you what I pay as tithe. If I pay ten percent, God will flog me.

“Me, pay tithe of ten percent for what? You pay ten percent, that’s the recommended one, but me, I’m at another level.”