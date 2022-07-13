I Don’t Owe Peter Obi, Atiku, Tinubu Apology – Adegboruwa

Human rights lawyer, Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN, has said he doesn’t owe any apology to the supporters of presidential candidates Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu.

The lawyer had written articles to prove that they are all the same and not fit to rescue Nigeria from IRS current quagmire.

However, his post were met with harsh criticisms from the supporters of the presidential candidates.

Reacting, Adegboruwa wrote on Facebook, “TINUBU, ATIKU AND OBI

“Dear friends and patriots,

‘I have read most of the comments in response to my posts on the three presidential aspirants.

“I authored all the posts to the best of my understanding and based on my personal conviction.

“I owe nobody any apology for my opinion and with all sense of humility, I bear no allegiance to any politician or political party. I am my own man and this is how I have been all my life. I will like to remain like this, GOD helping me.

“I may be wrong and I may be right in my opinions but the least you can oblige me is my right to hold my personal opinion.

“I thank you all for your kind comments and responses but be well assured that I am not answerable to ANYBODY other than God, for what I write or say.

“We will discuss more, in the coming days.”