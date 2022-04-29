I Don;t Believe In Building With A Man – Actress Georgina Onuoha

Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha, has said she doesn’t believe in building with a man.

This is as she advised women who believe in such to remember to also build for themselves while building for a man.

She wrote: “Dear women, Know this and have your peace.

“Personally, I do not believe in the philosophy of “building with a man” which is why I started working at the age of 9 with my mum to date.

“But if you believe in building with a man, reasonable and fair enough, just make sure you build yourself as you are building with him or her. Do not give up your life and career for anyone or anything.

“Build you and other things will fall in place.

“A self-sufficient and reliant woman has no fear when the unexpected happens in a relationship.”