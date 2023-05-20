I Didn’t Know I Could Sit While Cooking To Break Record – Hilda Baci

In a recent interview, Hilda Effiong Bassey, a renowned Nigerian chef known as Hilda Baci, admitted that she was unaware that sitting was an option while attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the ‘longest cooking time’ by an individual.

Hilda, who successfully completed a 100-hour cooking marathon on Monday in her pursuit of the record, shared this revelation during the interview conducted on Friday.

The talented chef, originally from Akwa Ibom State, explained that she chose to stand throughout the entire duration of the cooking marathon because she observed that the previous record holder had also cooked while standing.

“I didn’t know I could sit while cooking. I only found out after I completed the challenge that I could.

“One of the reasons I was intentional about filming the whole process was because when I decided to attempt the challenge, I went online and could only see three videos.

“One of the reasons why I didn’t know I could sit despite the fact that Guinness didn’t ask me to stand is that when I checked the videos of the previous chef, she was standing.

“Only after the attempt did I find a clip of her sitting. Maybe before now, no one thought was possible to stand for 100 hours cooking but because somebody has done it, it means it’s possible and doable.”