I Didn’t Divorce My Husband Before He Died – Ka3na

Big Brother Naija star Ka3na has addressed rumors regarding her marital status with her late British husband, Jones, affirming they were still married when he passed away last year.

In a recent statement on her Instagram page, Ka3na clarified that she was both legally and traditionally married to Jones and now considers herself his widow. She emphasized that despite the speculation, there was no divorce prior to his death.

Ka3na also stated she has no plans to remarry or alter her marital status, expressing her intention to keep her late husband’s name. Her announcement aims to put to rest any misconceptions about her relationship status during this period of mourning.

The statement reads: “Public Announcement: I believe it is necessary for me to clarify a misconception that has been circulating amongst the public. There are individuals who falsely claim that I was divorced from my late husband prior to his untimely passing.

“This is entirely untrue. I was legally and traditionally married to Mr. Jones, and I am now his widow. I have no intention of remarriage or changing my marital status by dropping my husband’s name.

“I kindly request that everyone respects this statement and refrains from spreading any form of misinformation.”