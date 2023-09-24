I Didn’t Change My Faith Despite Attending Missionary School – Bago

Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State has called on Nigerians to have respect for humanity devoid of religious sentiment.

The Governor stated that religion should not be forced on anyone, just as he expressed concern over the way and manner people treat others

He recounted how he schooled in a Missionary school and yet did not change his faith.

According to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, Bago made this known at the 2nd Public Lecture of the Al-Ansar Centre for Comprehensive Education (ACCE), Abuja, where he was a Guest of honour.

The statement read in part, “The Governor commended the founder for establishing the school and named it Al-Ansar in Arabic which means ‘helper”, pointing out that through the school, the founder was providing great help to humanity.

“He therefore urged the founder to make the school open to all irrespective of religious differences so that the right knowledge would be impacted to the younger generations.

“Chairman of the occasion and former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isah Ali Pantami represented by the Director General of Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), Engr. Tukur Lawal Funtua applauded the school management for providing Islamic and Western education to the students to better the society.

“Also speaking, the Special Guest of honour, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, represented by his Deputy, Umar Kadafur appreciated the complementary role the Al-Ansar Foundation has been providing not just in Borno State but in Nigeria as a whole, especially in the area of education among others.

“The Guest Lecturer, Ustaz Nurudeen Lemu considered the theme “Time/Space Factor and the Dynamics of Change: The Imperatives of Re-examining the Mission of Islamic/ Muslim Schools in a World of Disruptive Technology”.

“He emphasised the need to provide the right knowledge and strong foundation for Children to be immune to the negative impact of disruptive technology pointing out that disruptive technology is a new normal that might not be eliminated but will continue to evolve.

“Ustaz Nurudeen Lemu recommended internships for children, and capacity building for the teachers while the leadership of the school should learn to hire fast, quickly groom and not relent to fire when necessary.

“The Founder and President of Al-Ansar Foundation, Dr. Mohammed Kyari Dikwa said the theme of the lecture was carefully chosen to ensure the children excel and remain disciplined in a disruptive technological society.

“Chairman of the ACCE Governing Board, Prof. Salisu Shehu said the centre is a school where integrated teaching and learning for both Islamic and conventional education has impacted the children.

“He pledged the centre’s commitment to in-house capacity building and training for the teachers in the school and those in schools with similar vision adding that the school intends to be an education resource centre beneficial to all in the society.”