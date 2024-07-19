I Didn’t Betray Obi; LP Lost to Tinubu – Okupe

The Director-General of the defunct Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organization, Doyin Okupe, has said he never betrayed the 2024 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

A few months after Obi lost the 2023 election to President Bola Tinubu, Okupe dumped the Labour Party, describing it as a special purpose vehicle. This led to attacks on his personality, with many saying he betrayed Obi, a former governor of Anambra State.

Speaking in an interview, Okupe said Obi is rather the betrayal for what he did to former vice president and the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

“Atiku brought Peter Obi into national politics and he went ahead to betray him due to his personal interests. What joined Peter Obi and I was to stop another Northern candidate from replacing Buhari.

“I have been around since 1978, my political journey is not tied to Peter Obi and I can say my truth,” he quipped.

Further speaking, he said, “We didn’t have the structure to win a national election, neither did we have agents in about 80% of the polling unit, how can we win an election that way, Tinubu clearly won the 2023 Elections, every party rigged including Labour Party

“Our initial ambition and main reason for leaving the PDP was for a Southerner and Tinubu has won and I’m very happy.

“Talking about betrayal, I didn’t betray Peter Obi, it is Peter Obi who betrayed Atiku Abubakar who was his master”, he said.