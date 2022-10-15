Headline

I Developed Lagos From Jungle To Mega City – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said he developed Lagos State from a jungle to a mega city.

In a documentary aired on Channels Television, the former governor of Lagos State said he laid the ground work which his predecessors worked on and are working on.

He said, “When I came in as governor of Lagos State in 1999, Lagos was a jungle. It was a completely uncivilised environment. There were refuse dumps everywhere, schools without roofs, hospitals without ambulances and oxygen tanks to save lives. It was in a very bad state.

“We started to put things in place gradually and the state began to take shape. What we did was to take the liabilities in the state and convert them to assets.

“Civic Centre to Oriental Hotel areas of Victoria Island were back then refuse dumps, but look at what the areas have turned to today. It is only the older ones who would remember all these.”

