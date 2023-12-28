I Created Most Jokes Told by Nigerian Comedians – Alibaba

Comedian Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, popularly known as Alibaba, has said most of the jokes being told by Nigerian comedians were created by him.

This was as he lamented that many in the industry still believe he doesn’t deserve his credits despite them recycling his jokes.

Alibaba disclosed this when he appeared on the The Honest Bunch Podcast co-hosted by actor Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka, Deity Cole and Husband Material.

The comedian said, “Sometimes some people will say I am not helping but 4/5 of the jokes you are telling are mine.

“There was one guy who called me the other day, very popular skit maker. He pushed one video out. And it’s a joke about… This one happened in Warri when someone wanted to cut somebody’s light and they brought dogs and cutlasses and told the person, ‘When you finish come down.’ I told that joke 1988. And then they turned it into skit.

“There are several skits circulating that are inspired by my jokes.”