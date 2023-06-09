I Could Have Slapped Kwankwaso At Aso Rock – Ganduje

Former Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Ganduje has expressed his frustration and even contemplated a physical confrontation with his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Ganduje made these remarks while briefing State House reporters after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

His outburst came in response to Kwankwaso’s recent meeting with President Tinubu, further exacerbating the already strained relationship between the two political figures.

Ganduje Criticizes Lack of Due Process

The main point of contention that fueled Ganduje’s anger was the recent demolition exercise carried out by the administration of his successor Governor Abba Yusuf in Kano State.

According to Ganduje, the demolitions were conducted without proper investigation or prior notice in accordance with the Land Use Act.

He vehemently criticized the lack of due process and highlighted the negative repercussions that ensued, including looting and vandalism captured on video evidence.

He said, “I know he is in the building but we have not met. Probably if we met, maybe I could have slapped him.”

Governor’s Efforts to Address the Issue: Petitioning the Inspector General of Police

Ganduje went on to reveal his proactive approach in dealing with the demolition issue.

He reported the matter to President Tinubu during their meeting and took further action by petitioning the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

Along with the petition, he submitted video evidence showcasing the looting and vandalization that followed the demolitions.

Ganduje’s actions demonstrate his determination to seek justice and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.