I Change Private Jets Like Bicycles – Oyedepo

President of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, confidently stated that he and his church acquire private jets as easily as one might obtain bicycles.

He emphasized that his ownership of a fleet of private jets was a result of divine guidance. In a recent sermon, Oyedepo shared that God had foretold to him that he would travel in private jets, and neither he nor his church needed to exert any human effort to bring this prophecy to fruition.

The clergyman went on to reveal that he possessed four private jets, which included models such as the Bombardier Challenger 604, Grumman Gulfstream I (G-159), Gulfstream IV (G-IV), and Gulfstream V (Gee-5), attributing this remarkable achievement to the abundant blessings bestowed upon him by God.

“God told us we are going to fly; if He left us to plan to fly, it wouldn’t enter our budget in the next ten years. We are just changing planes like we change bicycles because His blessings make us rich and add no sorrow.

“We didn’t confess; we didn’t pray, pray for the plane to do what? They asked me, which kind of plane and I said any kind. I don’t know the name of any because I wasn’t shopping for it,” Pulse Nigeria quoted Bishop Oyedepo as saying.