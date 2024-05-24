I Can’t Solve All of Abuja’s Problem – Wike

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has stated that it could take up to 200 years to resolve the myriad of issues plaguing Nigeria’s capital. Speaking at the Ministerial Sectoral Updates in Abuja, part of the events marking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s first year in office, Wike emphasized the long-term nature of governmental efforts.

He highlighted that government is a continuum, implying that future leaders will inherit and continue the work started by their predecessors. “Government is a continuum,” Wike said, underscoring the necessity for sustained and progressive efforts across administrations.

The event featured key members of the administration, including the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jamila Ibrahim Bio; Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu; Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmud; Minister of State for Petroleum, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; and Minister of State for Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande.

“Even if I’m FCT minister for 200 years, I cannot solve the whole problem. You’ll contribute your own to the best of your knowledge and when another person comes, they continue from where you stop.

“After all, government is a continuum. That’s why Mr President told me, ‘all these projects littered everywhere, you cannot go and start new projects. We had to focus on finishing the abandoned projects’,” Wike said.