I Can’t Function if My Men Aren’t Happy – Army Chief

General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, has underscored the paramount importance of his troops’ happiness and welfare in carrying out his duties as the head of Nigeria’s defence forces.

Speaking at a press briefing held during a special volleyball match organized in honor of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, who are currently visiting Nigeria at the invitation of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Musa emphasized the significance of prioritizing the well-being of military personnel.

General Musa highlighted the purpose behind inviting Prince Harry to Nigeria, explaining that it was a gesture aimed at honoring wounded soldiers and veterans who have demonstrated unwavering courage and dedication in serving their nation.

He was quoted by NAN, “These guys have given everything they have just to make sure that Nigeria remains one. These individuals have families and people that depend on them but we will never allow the situation they are in, to keep them out.

“That is why, for me particularly, it is very important for the morale of my men. For me, I cannot function if my men are not happy and I will do whatever it takes for me to make sure that they are happy.

“That is why we are acknowledging what they have done and we are commending them and we appreciate the sacrifices they are making.”