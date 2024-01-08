I Can’t Date or Marry Someone Living on the Mainland – BBNaija’s Doyin

Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, a former participant on the Big Brother Naija reality show, has set forth specific geographical preferences for her potential romantic partners. During her recent appearance on Channels Television’s program “Rubbin’ Minds,” Doyin asserted that she would exclusively consider dating a man residing on Lagos Island.

In outlining her criteria for a suitable partner, the reality star emphasized kindness and affluence as key attributes. Notably, she placed particular emphasis on the location, stating that the prospective partner “mustn’t stay on the mainland.”

Doyin said, “He [my potential partner] must be someone that is considerate, kind, and giving because I’m not about that broke life. That’s just the truth.

“I don’t live on the Mainland. If I’m going to date you, you will have to move to the Island. Because that is what I am used to. It’s also closer to everything I do. He would move to the Island, I’m not going to move to the Mainland. If he really wants somebody who would live on the Mainland, he can find another wife. It would be strange for me to pack up my whole life and relocate to the Mainland.”