I Cant Be Intimidated Out of Edo Gov Race – Shaibu

Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu has said he cannot be intimidated out of the Edo State governorship election slated for September 21.

This was as he expressed confidence that he has what it takes to emerge victorious at the polls.

Shaibu disclosed this on Thursday when he returned his nomination form to the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja.

“By the grace of God, our support is organic, it is not procured. I am not an aspirant that is being pushed; I am not an aspirant that is cut off from the people.

“Edo people, the voters know me, they touch me, they feel me. We have already dealt with the issue of godfatherism but it is rearing its ugly head again.

“I am happy that the governor had told us that even if he tries to impose somebody on us as the new godfather, that we should deal with him.

“We are standing on the mandate of the people. My support is organic and with Shaibu, PDP will retain its seat in Edo State,” he said.