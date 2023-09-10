I Benefited A Lot from Stripping – Ex-BBNaija Star, Chichi

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate Chichi has opened up about how her career as a stripper played a pivotal role in transforming her life.

Chichi boldly stated that without her stint as a stripper, she might never have achieved the success and personal growth she enjoys today. Her candid revelations provided a unique insight into her journey from the world of exotic dancing to the reality TV spotlight.

One of her primary motivations for participating in the Big Brother Naija show, she shared, was to debunk prevailing stereotypes surrounding strippers. Chichi emphasized that being a stripper did not equate to engaging in prostitution, a misconception she was determined to dispel.

In her conversation with Chude Jideonwo, Chichi highlighted that stripping was, for her, a legitimate profession that allowed her to earn quick money. She elaborated on the complexities and challenges that come with this line of work, offering a fresh perspective on an often-misunderstood industry.

“I can never be ashamed of stripping. If you know what stripping did for me. I can never be ashamed of it. It did a lot for me,” she said.