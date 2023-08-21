I Became Chairman Of UBA, Transcorp Without Wealthy Parents – Tony Elumelu

Tony Elumelu, the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, has attributed his remarkable journey to becoming a prominent entrepreneur in the country to factors such as discipline, diligent effort, and personal sacrifices, rather than relying on a privileged background.

Taking to Facebook on a Sunday, Elumelu shared insights from his life’s journey, shedding light on the fundamental principles that have been instrumental in shaping his path. These principles have not only established him as a revered figure but have also positioned him as a paternal influence within the business sphere.

Elumelu conveyed, “I didn’t become the Chairman of UBA Group and Transcorp Group because I had wealthy parents or attended the best schools, or because I was the most intelligent in my state or country. Your circumstances today must not define your future.”

He further expounded on the pivotal role of hard work, discipline, and sacrifice in achieving success.

Elumelu stressed, “Embrace hard work, discipline, and sacrifice: I realized growing up that the way to get to the top is to go the extra mile. Have the discipline to say no to things that don’t serve you, and sacrifice now for future rewards. If you work hard and are disciplined, you will get what you desire in life.”

Furthermore, Elumelu provided counsel on preserving one’s authenticity when confronted with external pressures. Citing his personal journey, he cautioned against sacrificing one’s principles to conform to societal expectations.

“Be yourself – There are so many distractions and influences in the world we live in. Over time, people start to doubt their identity and act in a manner that is alien to them. Don’t go against your values because you want to be perceived as ‘sociable’. Anyone who doesn’t accept you the way you are should leave.”

Elumelu also shifted his focus to the obstacles posed by social media, urging young individuals to resist being influenced by the frequently misleading portrayals found on digital platforms.

“Be careful about social media –It not everything you see on social media that is real. Do not be drawn in by its influence – it can be misleading at times. That is why discipline is extremely important in your life journey.”

Moreover, the tycoon emphasized the significance of cultivating a robust connection, wherein parents employ diverse methods of correction, nurturing, and education, all driven by love and a shared objective of nurturing an improved society.