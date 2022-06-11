I And Adesua Etomi Once Lost Twins – Banky W

Singer Bankole Wellington aka Banky W has opened up on his struggle with Adesua Etomi struggle to have a child.

Speaking with Chude Jideonwo, Banky W said he and his wife lost a set of twins in the process and Adesua went through several pains.

He said, “2019 was a seminar moment in my life because that was the year we were running for office and at the same time my wife and I were struggling at that point to have a child and then we lost twins and we saw our her body go through so much pains”.

Further speaking, he disclosed that both of them never wanted to marry an entertainer.

He praised God for giving him the most amazing woman on earth and prayed for him to bless her.

Banky W said, “God bless my wife, I married the most amazing woman. I always told God I never wanted to marry an entertainer. She also told God specifically that she didn’t want to marry a musician, pastor or a politician”.

Adesua Etomi earned praises from many as she stood solidly behind her man as he ran for house of assembly, Etinosa constituency.

Adesua Etomi had assured her husband of victory to assume a lawmaker’s position and represent the Eti-Osa constituency, Lagos, in the House of Representatives.