I Already Have Choice For Vice President, Says Tinubu

The presidential flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said he already has a choice for vice president.

Since his emergence as the APC presidential candidate, speculations have abound as to who the former governor of Lagos would name as his running mate.

Tinubu, a southerner and a Muslim, is expected to pick his vice president from the north.

The obstacle currently faced by the presidential candidate is that the north is predominantly Muslim, and he needs to pick a Christian from the region as running mate.

His campaign team had on Tuesday debunked circulations that he would be running on a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

This heightened speculations that he would be picking a Christian as running mate.

When asked to reveal his choice for VP, Tinubu told newsmen, “I won’t tell you that. That is my right and it’s in my pocket book.”

Tinubu will be battling former vice president Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, at the 2023 general elections.