I Accommodated Iyanya for Six Years in Lagos – Kcee

Renowned singer Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, has candidly shared insights into his role in shaping the careers of fellow artists, Iyanya and Skibii.

In a recent revelation, Kcee disclosed that he played a pivotal role in bringing Iyanya to Lagos, providing accommodation for him for a notable six-year period.

The singer, who is widely recognized for his contributions to the Nigerian music scene, also claimed credit for discovering Skibii’s talent and propelling him into the spotlight.

During an appearance on Afrobeats Podcast, Kcee said: “I brought Iyanya to Lagos, I bought his first flight ticket. He stayed with me for six years in Lagos. I don’t talk about it.

“I also brought Skibii to the music industry. Skibii is grateful to me for that till today. When I was recording ‘Ojapiano,’ Skibii was in the studio with me. He was a co-writer of the song. We visit each other always. We are still like father and son.

“When I saw Skibii I was like, ‘I love this guy. I’m going to work with him.’ Even when he wasn’t popping, I always tell him, ‘Look into my eyes, you’re gonna blow. I don’t know how, I don’t know when, but you are a star. So that gave him a lot of confidence.

“I am that guy that know how to identify talent. When I see it, I know. And I would support.”

Reacting to a viral clip of the interview on X, Iyanya wrote: “Yes, he [Kcee] did [accommodated me] and I’m forever grateful.”