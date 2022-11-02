Hushpuppi Bags 11 Years Imprisonment In US – Report

Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, says internet big boy, Ramos Abbas Igbalode, popularly known as Hushpuppi has been sentenced to jail.

Although her update is not officially confirmed as the United States District Court for the Central District of California postponed the sentencing to November 3, 2022.

Olunloyo, however took to her Twitter page on Tuesday, November 1st to give an update as she stated that Hushpuppi was sentenced to 11 years in a US prison.

She said he will spend nine years, because the two years he’s served will be deducted from the jail-term.

According to the investigative journalist, when he serves the sentence, the internet fraudster will either be sent back to Nigeria or will seek asylum over fears of being harmed by suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari.

She wrote; ”UPDATE Just like I predicted 10-15yrs, Hushpuppi is sentenced to 11 yrs in US federal prison. He will spend 9 yrs less the two years spent. Once released he will be deported to Nigeria or file asylum in 🇺🇸 as he claims DCP Kyari will harm him and his family.”

Prosecutors in the United States earlier asked a federal judge to sentence Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas to 11 years in prison and three years of supervised release for his role in a multinational conspiracy that earned him millions of dollars between 2019 and 2020.

“The government recommends that defendant be sentenced to 135 months’ imprisonment, followed by a three-year term of supervised release, and that defendant be ordered to pay restitution of $1,732,841.34, a fine of $500,0000, and a mandatory special assessment of $100,” the September 7 filing read.

The Instagram celebrity was earlier billed to be sentenced on September 19, but Judge Otis D. Wright in Los Angeles said Mr Abbas will now be sentenced on the new date based on the court’s own motion.

The sentence hearing was initially moved by Judge Wright from February 14 to July 11 and then to September 19 at the counsel’s request, before finally being moved to November 3.

By Sandra Priscilla

Nation Scoops