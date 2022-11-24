Humanitarian Ministry Trains Staff On Civil Service Strategy, Others

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has trained its Staff on the new Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025(FCSSIP 25) and SERVICOM.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo, mni, NPOM, said at the training held in Abuja that the Federal Civil Service is currently undergoing several Reforms that will make the Service more efficient.

He said the Reforms have been on the front burner of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and Directors of Reforms have been charged to ensure that the Reforms are taken seriously in their various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The Permanent Secretary represented by the Director Human Resouce Management, Mr. Tokumbo Rufa’i said the Ministry has decided to keep all staff of the Ministry abreast of the Reforms by ensuring that it is among the first MDAs to ensure compliance with the Reforms.

Dr. Gwarzo said the Sensitization workshop is the first in the series of Orientations that will be coming up as regards to the Reforms in the Civil Service and urged the participants to make best use of the opportunity to brainstorm on the ongoing Reforms, for the Civil Service to attain the vision of a world class service for accelerated National Development.

Earlier, the Director of Reform, Coordination and Service Improvement, Mr. Valentine Ezulu, in his welcome address said the Sensitization workshop has become imperative for staff as the Federal Civil Service is currently undergoing several Reforms that will make the Service more efficient.

He said it is on this note that the Ministry is organising the workshop for all staff in the Ministry which includes officers on SGL 04-10, 12-14 and 15-17.

Mr.Ezulu said this Sensitization workshop is tailored to be interactive as the facilitators are people with vast experience and knowledge in the various topics.

He noted that the Sensitization training session will include presentation on the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP) by the Director Civil Service Transformation Development, OHCSF, Dr. Olusola John Magbadelo, presentation on the Tenets of SERVICOM by Mrs. Jummai Abdullahi, Head of Operations SERVICOM, Presidency and presentation on Review of the Public Service Rules by Mr. Asanbe Olorunfemi.

In attendance at the Sensitization workshop were Directors, Deputy Directors and Assistant Directors of the Ministry.