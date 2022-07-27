Humanitarian Ministry Seeks Effective Communications Strategy Document To Report Interventions

A two- day Communications Consultative Forum to chart a course towards effective reportage of humanitarian interventions undertaken by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is underway at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja.

The Communications Consultative Forum themed ‘Building Effective Communication Strategies and Competencies through Partnerships in the Humanitarian Space’ is being convened by the Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq to brainstorm with Stakeholders, partners and communications experts on ways of strengthening communications activities of the Ministry and all humanitarian actors in Nigeria.

Minister Umar Farouq stated in her address, that Humanitarian crisis, disasters and social issues were complex in nature and therefore required the adoption of a coherent, cohesive and coordinated approach to tackle the communication complexities to multiple players and the public.

“In view of the important nature of the mandate of the Ministry as the arm of Government that is directly involved in the socio-economic well- being of millions of Nigerians, the need to continually deploy effective communication strategies and scale such engagements cannot be overemphasized. This will ensure that the impact of the Ministry’s interventions in the lives of those who receive them are properly projected and communicated through consistent interface and connection with Nigerians. It also provides opportunity for feedback that is valuable in improving the programmes and interventions.

“It is with a view to improve communications to ensure better understanding of the Ministry and its mandate that this Consultative Forum is being organized.

“The Communication Strategy to be developed is not intended to duplicate or replace any Partner/Stakeholders existing communication, media or advocacy activities or tamper with their brand identity. Rather it will identify strategic ways that joint communications can help each to achieve their vision and the community achieve their collective vision and goals.”

Minister Umar Farouq also praised the media for playing a critical role in communicating programmes, interventions and activities of the Ministry.

Welcoming the participants, the Permanent Secretary Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo mni, NPOM who was represented by the Director, Legal Department, Mr Garba Haganawega said that effective communications will ensure that the tremendous work being done by the Ministry is properly communicated to the public.

“The vision to set up a communication strategy is to improve the communication of programmes and interventions of the ministry. This also includes the role of partners and stakeholders in executing the goals and objectives of providing immediate relief and durable solutions for those affected by humanitarian crisis”.

One of the resource persons, Major General Ibrahim Muna Yusuf who presented a paper titled ‘Counter Insurgency Operations; The Utility of Strategic Communications as a Non- Kinetic Approach’ commended Umar Farouq for the ministry’s support to humanitarian efforts in the North East, especially the movement of humanitarian relief items to Nigerian refugees in the Lake Chad Islands.

“The mandate of the military anywhere there is conflict, is to facilitate the work of the humanitarian community. We are also mandated to create a conducive atmosphere to enable the humanitarian community to do their job which also makes it easy for us to do our job”.

He urged the media to always down play activities of insurgents by not giving them the platform to air their views and also called on stakeholders in the media to promote the achievements of the military In the fight against insurgency instead of criticizing them.

Discussions and ideas from this forum are expected to lead to the development of a Communication Strategy that will serve as a guide for effective communication for the Ministry and all actors in the Humanitarian space in Nigeria.

Participants were drawn from partner MDAs and organizations, CSOS, Security Agencies and other stakeholders.