Humanitarian Ministry, Agencies Meet Over Flooding

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, mni, NPOM, has assured Nigerians that the Federal government is committed in mitigating and reducing the impact of flooding experienced across the country.

He disclosed this during a press conference held immediately after having a meeting between the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, relevant government agencies and stakeholders, on flood situation in the country and how to mitigate and reduce the impact on victims.

Dr. Sani-Gwarzo said that experts responsible for controlling flood disaster have informed that the scale of the 2022 flooding is similar to that of 2012.

He said the Federal government is aware of the devastating flooding and is committed to reducing the impact on the communities already affected and those yet to be affected. Also measures have been taken to reduce the impact on victims.

He added that the Federal Government will ensure that all communities affected will be provided with necessary relief materials.

“We are taking all the necessary actions to bring relief to the people affected by the flood. All relevant agencies have renewed their commitment to strengthen their efforts in reaching out to the victims and bringing relief to them.

“They include, the immediate actions, short term and the long term measures that would be taken by agencies responsible.”

He recalled that, early this year, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), predicted that some parts of the country would witness increased rainfall and that deep into the rainy season, Lagdo Dam in Cameroon would release water from its dam, and that the release of the water will increase the volume of water in many parts of Nigeria.

He added that the release of the water resulted to the flooding witnessed nationwide, stressing that the Federal government is committed to reducing the impact to the barest minimum and to save lives and property.

He said that National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has provided relief materials to over 315,000 people that were displaced across the flood disaster hot spot.

He also disclosed that over 1.4 million persons were displaced, about 500 persons have been reported dead, 790,254 persons moved out of their locations and 1,546 persons were injured.

“Similarly, 44, 099 houses were partially damaged, 45,249 houses were totally damaged, 76,168 hectares of farm lands were partially destroyed, while 70, 566 hectares of farm lands were completely destroyed.

The Permanent Secretary also disclosed that “The National Emergency Flood Preparedness and Response Plans for Nigeria” has just been approved by the Federal Executive Council and it contains all the details of the roadmap to prevent and control flooding in the country.

This include, the immediate, short and long term plans. The document gives clear view of what to do and how to go about preventing, mitigating and reducing flood impact in the country.