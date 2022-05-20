Human Remains On Lagos Airport Runway Under Investigation – FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has addressed an incident in which an unidentified human remains were found on Runway 18R/36L on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

In a statement on Friday, FAAN said “a motorized cleaner, that was cleared to carry out a derruberization and sweeping of the runway discovered the remains at about 0106hours, and escalated the situation to relevant departments.

“As a result, between 0110 and 0343 hours, the runway was temporarily closed to allow for immediate evacuation of the remains. Flight operations resumed at 0343 hours.

“Investigations are ongoing, and a report will be issued accordingly.”