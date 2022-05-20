Headline

Human Remains On Lagos Airport Runway Under Investigation – FAAN

Anthony Adeniyi12 hours ago
43
Airport
Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has addressed an incident in which an unidentified human remains were found on Runway 18R/36L on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

In a statement on Friday, FAAN said “a motorized cleaner, that was cleared to carry out a derruberization and sweeping of the runway discovered the remains at about 0106hours, and escalated the situation to relevant departments.

“As a result, between 0110 and 0343 hours, the runway was temporarily closed to allow for immediate evacuation of the remains. Flight operations resumed at 0343 hours.

“Investigations are ongoing, and a report will be issued accordingly.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi12 hours ago
43

Related Articles

Nyesom Wike

Hold Inconsistent Leaders Without Character Responsible For Nigeria’s Woes – Wike

13 hours ago

20 People Convert To Christianity Over Deborah Samuel’s Death – Father

16 hours ago
osinbajo

Presidential Primary: Osinbajo Team Denies Booking Hotel For 7,000 Delegates

17 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu

Seizure Of Okada To Continue Despite June 1 Deadline – Lagos Govt

18 hours ago