How We Found Head, Body Of Beheaded Anambra Lawmaker – Police

The Anambra State Police Command, on Monday, said it recovered the head and body of beheaded lawmaker, Okechukwu Okoye, in different locations in the state.

The lawmaker who had been kidnapped was murdered and his head cut off from his body and deposited in a separate location from his body.

Issuing a statement, the Police Command said, “On 21st May 2022 a relation of Hon. Okechukwu Okoye reported to the Police in Ekwulobia, Aguata LGA that he had reason to believe that a headless corpse allegedly lying along Nnobi – Ideani Road was that of the lawmaker who was abducted alongside his aide, Cyril Chiegboka on 15th May 2022 at Oraefi in Aguata LGA of Anambra State.

“Police Operatives accompanied him to the scene and found the claim to be true. The headless body was recovered for preservation and autopsy.

“Later same day information was received that the head of the lawmaker was seen at Amichi in Nnewi South Local Government Area which in recent times has been the epicentre of attacks by unknown gunmen on security forces, Vigilante groups and defenceless civilians. Again Police personnel mobilised to the scene and recovered the severed head of the lawmaker.

“The body of Cyril Chiegboka, aide to Hon. Okechukwu Okoye who was also murdered in cold blood by his abductors has been recovered. All leads so far gathered are being explored with a view to bringing perpetrators of this senseless crime to justice.

“Anambra State Police Command condemns this barbaric act by savages pretending to be fighting on behalf of the people. Indeed the Police, other security agencies and defenceless civilians have been at the receiving end of similar gruesome attacks in the past by these enemies of society and progress.

“The Nigeria Police Force, Anambra State Command stands solidly with His Excellency, the Executive Governor, Government and people of Anambra State in this moment of grief and at all times. The Command will work in concert with sister security agencies to ensure that the mastermind and foot soldiers responsible for this heinous crime against the society are speedily brought to justice.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng E. Echeng commiserate with the family and kinsmen of the lawmaker, the State House of Assembly and His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Anambra State, on this tragic incident.

“Anambra Police Command appreciates the unequivocal stand of the Governor and the State House of Assembly on improving security and enhancing safety of the general populace. No stone will be left unturned until purveyors of violence are totally eradicated to make Anambra State safe for growth and development.”