How Volleyball Training Tour Reshaping Players Mentality

The Technical Director of Kaduna State U19 Inter Barracks Competition, Elishama Elam said the training tour embarked by the Kaduna selected U19 Barracks team is reshaping the mentality of the players.

Elam disclosed this at the end of the Kaduna Inter Barracks Tour selected teams in Abuja on Tuesday.

The coach of Nigeria U19 Girls team commended the Chairman of Kaduna State Volleyball Association, Engineer Musa Nimrod for ensuring the training tour became a reality.

Elam said, “I want to on behalf of the team appreciate you and The People’s President, Engineer Musa Nimrod for giving these kids the opportunity to be exposed by playing with established players like Abdulazeez (Africa Under 19 MVP) Elisha (Africa Best Setter).

“I believe this tour will go a long way in remoulding the players and the coaches are going to identify few that can represent the state at junior national championship”.

He emphasised that without coaches, there would not be any success in sports and therefore emphasis must be on upgrading coaches to meet up with international standards.

He said, “To achieve this, we are going to partner with corporate bodies. We are going to rely less on the government or the Federation alone. Coaches must have to improve themselves so that the players will also improve.”

The Kaduna U19 barracks selected played three matches against Rockstars VC, Defence Spikers VC and Scorpion Spikers VC.