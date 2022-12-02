Entertainment

How Ooni Fulfilled My Dreams – Olori Tobi

Olori Tobi, one of the wives of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has revealed how the Ooni had fulfilled an eight-year dream of hers.

Sharing a throwback to her wedding day, the Olori gave glimpses of romantic moments between her and the Ooni as well as revealed singer, Timi Dakolo, performance on their wedding day.

Sharing a caption in her video, “Happy new month from His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja Keji and Her Royal Majesty, Queen Tobi Phillips-Ogunwusi.

“For about 7-8 years I consistently wished that #timidakolo would sing ‘Iyawo Mi’ song at my wedding, and here we are. Thank you so much Kabiyesi Mi #ooniadimulaife for making it happen.”

