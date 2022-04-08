How My Ex-husband Tried To Cover Up Our Marital Failure -Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has revealed how her ex-husband tried to douse claims that their relationship had crashed.

Sharing on Instagram, the actress said she had told him in December that she was done with the relationship.

She said he, however, kept bringing up his pastor, one Uncle Tobi, who “begged endlessly for you. I poured out my mind to Uncle Tobi and said, I don’t see myself doing this anymore.”

She added, “Feb 13th, I served you hot romantic breakfast Opeyemi, you literally begged to attend my birthday this year just to clear the air that we are still together… I agreed then. I planned that surprise you posted all over your page. Una see me post anything? Uncle that was your break up treat.”

Sunday has also revealed that she was never married to Falegan and that the fact that she had been calling him

“My husband” in Yoruba doesn’t mean they were legally married.

Meanwhile, her ex, Falegan, has apologised for his outburst on Wednesday. He blamed it on the “flame of the moment. Some information were shared ‘cos everyone wanted to look or sound right.”

Falegan was the first to announce the crash of their relationship during a Live on his Instagram page.