How Man Killed Tricyclist, Stole ‘Keke’ On Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has provided update on Abba Suleiman, a 27-year-old who was intercepted by the Operatives of the Command with a tricycle suspected to be stolen, while on his way to dispose it to his receiver in Jimeta on the 20/7/2023.

According to the police, investigation further revealed that the suspect connived with two others(now at large) Deceived a middle aged Saifullahi Rufai (A K A Dan Smally) to take them to Kogin Tipper, a place Situated at a remote side of Gombi Town.

The command, in a statement, said, “Unfortunately upon arrival, they hit the cyclist with a heavy stick on his head until they were sure he was dead and then robbed him of the tricycle.

“The CP directed Deputy Commissioner Police SCID to take over investigation, arrest the fleeing suspects and dilligently prosecute them.”