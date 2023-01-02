How Kwankwaso’s SUV Gift Helped Me Survive Bomb Attack – Buhari

The attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy in Kaduna State, which occurred a year before he ousted previous President Goodluck Jonathan, has been brought up once more by the president.

In the explosion that occurred at the bustling Kawo market district of the city, Buhari was unharmed, but three of his security aides were hurt and sent to the hospital.

At the time of the attack, a presidential aide claimed that the bomber crashed into Buhari’s convoy in a Toyota Sienna van before detonating the explosive-packed vehicle.

Buhari escaped the attack, but the Toyota Land Cruiser he was driving and the one following it suffered severe damage.

The president claimed in his documentary “Essential Muhammadu Buhari” that a car Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso provided him helped him get through the bomb attack.

“I think Kwankwaso was being generous. He gave me an armored Land Rover vehicle. He said I should use it because he believed the competition I was going on involved people who would like to eliminate me.

“I was going to Kano from Kaduna in that jeep and a vehicle wanted to overtake us but my escort stopped them and they detonated the bomb.

“When I looked, I saw pieces of human beings. None of us in the vehicle were injured. But somehow I saw blood on me because of the number of people killed outside by the bomb,” Buhari said.