How I’ll Tackle Insecurity If Elected President – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has revealed how he intends to deal with insecurity if elected president in 2023.

Speaking to BBC Pidgin, Obi said his administration will first of all tackle poverty because the more people are pulled out of poverty, the less they are inclined towards criminality.

He said, “Our commitment is to deal with insecurity decisively in two ways. The first is to pull people out of poverty. The more you pull people out of poverty, the more you reduce criminality.”

He added that security Agencies will be provided with adequate measures needed to tackle insecurity.

“Secondly, to provide adequate measure for security agencies to effectively do their works and we will make sure they do their work,” Obi added.