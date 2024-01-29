How I Was Called to Ministry – Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie, a prominent figure in Nigeria’s Nollywood industry, recently inaugurated his online ministry with the inaugural church service streamed live on his YouTube channel, True Salvation Ministry.

During the virtual congregation held on Sunday, Yul delved into his spiritual journey, recounting moments of divine calling and personal revelation. He shared anecdotes where others recognized his potential for ministry and recounted a pivotal car accident on the Ore road as the catalyst for embracing his calling.

Having narrowly escaped a tragic fate, Yul described a profound encounter where he felt compelled by a divine voice to dedicate his life to serving God and humanity. This transformative experience marked a significant shift in his life’s trajectory, leading him on a path of spiritual awakening and service.

Despite harboring ambitions for a physical church with a sizable congregation, Yul revealed divine guidance redirecting him towards a more humble beginning, leveraging the digital landscape and available resources to reach a wider audience.

Reflecting on encounters with spiritual leaders in the past decade, Yul acknowledged recurring affirmations of his destined role as a minister of God. He expressed gratitude for the guidance and support received along his journey towards establishing the True Salvation Ministry.

He said in part, “As far back as 2012, 2013, I’ll meet a couple of men of God, pastors and they will always tell me that you are destined to be a minister of God, you can’t run away from it, you are going to be a minister.

“As time went by I started to hear the voice myself like anywhere I am, most of the time when I’m in an enclosed place, just me, I’ll be hearing that voice telling me you are going to work for God.”