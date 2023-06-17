How I Stop A Plane In Barcelona To Kiss Pique – Shakira

Colombian pop star Shakira recently shared a heartwarming story about the most romantic thing she has ever done in her life.

The singer revealed that she once stopped a plane to share a passionate kiss with her former partner and Barcelona football legend, Gerard Pique.

She said, “I remember flying from Marrakech to Croatia. We were flying over Barcelona and I asked the pilot of the plane if he could land briefly just to give Gerard a kiss.

“It’s the most romantic thing I’ve ever done in my life. I don’t know if the Tax Agency will have computed it as one day in Spain.”

The revelation provides a glimpse into their well-documented long-term relationship that spanned over a decade before their breakup last year.

Speaking further, Shaira revealed the sporting relationship Pique had with former Barcelona manager, Pep Guardiola.

“Gerard had a rather complicated relationship with Barça,” Shakira said (via AS Tikitakas).

“With Guardiola, he had a super tense relationship, of ‘you go or I go’. It was a situation that made him suffer a lot.”