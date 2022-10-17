How I Feel About Buhari Snubbing Me In National Honours List – Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said while he deeply appreciates the call by the group known as Movement for Good Governance and Democracy, as well as other Nigerians who have expressed concerns that he should have been on the list of those recently given national awards by President Muhammadu Buhari, his focus is on serving the people of the state.

Governor Ortom said he was satisfied with the honour and constant support Benue people have given him to succeed since 2015.

He appealed to the concerned individuals and groups not to make an issue out of the awards but rather pray for him to continue to play his role of serving Benue State and the country.

His Media Aide, Terver Akase, disclosed this in a statement in Monday.

The statement read in part, “The Governor remains grateful to Almighty God for the grace to lead the state and also be able to make contributions towards nation-building.

“He congratulates all recipients of the National Honours Awards and urges them to sustain their selfless services to the country.”