How I Ended Up With Okowa Instead Of Wike – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku has said he didn’t neglect the committee that recommended Governor Nyesom Wike, as his running mate.

According to Atiku who is now running with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, three names were recommended by the committee out of which he chose his running mate.

Atiku said this when he appeared on Arise TV on Friday.

The PDP presidential candidate said, “We are reaching out to Governor Wike and we are talking with him and I believe very soon we will find a reconciliation. In fact, very soon, because we are talking to him.

“We are talking to his governor colleagues.I am very optimistic we are going to resolve our internal crisis and move on,” he added.

Atiku, who described Wike as an influential politician who has a good future in Nigerian politics, noted that he did not reject the governor.

He said, “The committee that was set up at my own instance deliberated. There was no vote, and they recommended three names, because they knew it was my prerogative to pick anyone of the three. So, there was actually no vote. It’s not true.

“He Governor Ortom himself chaired that committee. He knew there was no vote taken, and I have the report of that committee. The committee recommended three people and I picked one. I did not go out of that recommendation. So, I think people should be fair to me and should also state the fact,” he added.