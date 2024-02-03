How I Discovered Wizkid – Banky W

Singer turned politician, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has put to bed the rumour that he discovered singer Wizkid via a tweet.

According to him, the tweets that misled people were posted while Wizkid where already signed to his label.

He, however, revealed that he found Wizkid while listening to the works of some upcoming artists in Nigeria.

He said, “Let God and the helper that he would use find you doing something. For some people, God will only find you tweeting.

“Just a few days ago, I noticed my Twitter was going crazy. And I went on and I discovered that people found an old tweet from Wizkid where he said, ‘Hey, Mr Banky, my name is Wizkid. I’m upcoming artist. Please, I need you to help me.’ And then they found a reply that I said, ‘Okay, please send me your demo.’

“And people were pointing to that as the inception of the moment where Wizkid and I started working together. And I hate to burst everybody’s bobble, but that moment was just a joke.

“We have actually been working together for about a year. He has been signed, we have been making music and releasing music. We were just being playful at the time when those tweets were sent.

“I didn’t find wizkid from him tweeting, I found him while he was working. I heard his music when I was just listening to a bunch of unsigned artists.

“Before he even started working with me, he had already recorded a chorus with M.I. The very first day I saw Wiz in person, we was a back-up singer for Kellz at an event. He was faithfully serving as Kellz’s hypeman.”