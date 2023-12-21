How Fubara, Wike Reached Truce – Lawmaker

A Rivers State cross-carpeting lawmaker, Etemi George, has narrated how Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor Nyesom Wike reached a truce amid the crisis rocking the state.

According to George, over 150 people from both parties, including members of the National Assembly, elders in the state, among others, attended the peace meeting with the President Bola Tinubu.

“For every item that was considered, the President gave both parties the option of controverting or agreeing. So, each item was deliberated and was agreed on.

“At the end of the deliberations, parties were asked to come up and append their signatures to the document and Mr President said, ‘Do I have your approval to release this to the press?’ and everybody echoed yes.

“And so, everybody signed on the document and then we moved forward. The governor signed and he gave a speech that he was committed to that agreement; Mr Speaker also made a speech and committed to accepting all the agreement,” he said.