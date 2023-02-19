How FG, States Collaborate On Human Capital Development – Osinbajo

*Details of several completed & ongoing development projects in the area

Improving the welfare of citizens by investing in the health and wellbeing of women and children in particular remains paramount to the Buhari Administration, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

This is why, according to him, the Federal Government is collaborating with States and development partners so that for instance “no young person should go through the needless frustration of joblessness.”

The Vice President spoke yesterday at Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area, Ogun State, where he commissioned two FG human capital development projects: the 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital and the Skills Acquisition Centre.

Also, preparatory to this week’s National elections, and next month’s State elections, the Vice President, accompanied by Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR, also visited members of the All Progressives Congress in the Ikenne LGA, Ogun State.

He interacted with leaders and members of the APC in Ward 1 of the Ikenne Local Government.

Party leaders in Ikenne who received the Vice President include APC Ward 1 Chairman, Hon. Segun Awomuti; party leader, Hon Kayode Shodiyan; the Vice Chairman of the Ikenne Local Government Council, Madam Bolanle Fakoya, and other party stalwarts including Hon. Rotimi Onajole. Revd. Emmanuel Adebajo also accompanied the VP to the meeting.

Speaking in Iperu at the commissioning, the VP said the Federal Government has ensured that “we provide, in collaboration with State Governments, places for the development of human capital. These include technology hubs and Skills Acquisition Centers.”

According to Prof. Osinbajo, “in the last few years, our government has also taken several steps to improve the quality of life of our citizens. We have increased access to education, promoted sustainable agriculture, and improved infrastructure. Our objective is to provide opportunities for young people to have well-paying jobs.”

The VP further stated that the projects commissioned “symbolised the tremendous progress the Federal Government has made in achieving the SDGs and, in that process, promoting the health and welfare of our people.”

“The hospital is a testament to our commitment to the healthcare of women and children, and to ensuring that we secure the future of Ogun State and Nigeria. The facility will not only provide primary healthcare to treat preventable diseases, but will also ensure that women have access to pre and postnatal care, which is absolutely vital to the wellbeing of our communities,” he added.

Continuing, the Vice President emphasized that the project delivery also underscored Government’s recognition of the importance of healthcare facilities.

He also expressed optimism that “the hospital and Skills Acquisition Centre will serve as a model for other states to replicate, and that their establishment will contribute positively to the health, wellbeing and livelihood of all in Remo, Ogun State and Nigeria in general.”

Prof. Osinbajo noted that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government continues to make efforts towards attaining the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, noting that the projects were implemented by the SDGs office in the Presidency.

The VP then listed other ongoing projects under the SDGs in the Local Government Area to include “the construction of 250- bed Mother and Child Hospital, Ikenne (already 97% completed) and the Construction of a Mega School, Ikenne Community High School, as well as a Mini stadium at the Ikenne Community High School – nearing completion.”

“There is also the construction of 36 classrooms at the Mayflower School, Ikenne, and another Skill Acquisition Centre, at the Isanbi High School at Ilisan, which is also completed,” he added.

*(Other projects that have been mostly concluded in the Ikenne Local Government Area include constructions of Smart schools, and the construction of senior secondary and junior secondary classrooms in Mayflower.

*Equally, there has been the construction of a block of classrooms, administrative office, toilets and borehole in Ikenne Community High School.

*Ongoing is a Tech hub, which will also have chalets for staff & visiting experts. There is also the 250-bed Hospital to be commissioned soon in Ikenne.

*Other concluded projects are the modernization of the Ikenne Market and several installations of solar street lights in 10 different locations:

1. Ogunsanya Oduname Street

2. Ademolu Odeneye/ O&A road

3. Olaolu Ebun-Adubifa Avenue

4. Opanubi street

5. Ajina Street

6. Ayodele Soyode/ Bisi Onajole Street

7. Florence Oyetola Street / Idowu Salami street

8. IYC street

9. Alakenne

10. Aiyepe junction

*There have also been completed Erosion control works and Water supply schemes in Ikenne and Ilisan.

*There is also the construction of a Smart Model school along old Sagamu road (for Early years, Primary & Secondary school students with facilities for special students.

*A 500 KVA transformer was also installed on Awolowo Avenue).

Prof. Osinbajo then thanked Governor Dapo Abiodun “for creating the enabling environment and working actively with the SDG Office to ensure the actualization of this project.”

He also commended the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, for “her revolutionary, focused and result- oriented approach to delivery of government’s human capital developments projects.”