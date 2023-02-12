How Female Student Whitney Adeniran Died – Chrisland Schools

The management and staff of Chrisland Schools Limited have expressed a deep sense of loss over the death of a female student of the school, Whitney Adeniran.

Adeniran’s death occurred on Thursday during the school’s sports ceremony.

Mourning the deceased, the school wrote, “We are heartbroken and distressed. Whitney was one of ur Day students who opted not to participate in the inter-house sports match past for reasons we were not very sure of. However, on discretion, we respected her decision to err on the side of caution, because on the 20th of January, 2023, it is in our records that she had complained about a not-too-buoyant health and we immediately contacted her parents. Her father, Mr. Michael Adeniran, came to the school to take her home. We emphasized to her parents to take a critical look at her.

“It is instructive to state, that Whitney slumped in public view and not under any hidden circumstances, whatsoever. Our immediate response was to take advantage of proximity to first-aid, by identifying the nearest medical facility to take her to, where the Doctor on duty, administered oxygen and every aid possible on her.

“Even as her family made funeral plans for her immediate burial, we differed politely and reiterated the need to establish a scientific verification of the underlying cause of her death, as mandatorily required in circumstances like this. We immediately notified regulatory stakeholders and agencies to allow for a comprehensive evaluation and assessment of the developments.

“In spite of the compelling imperatives to fill any information gaps in public space, we stopped short of making any media sensation out of this, because the deceased in question, was a minor and is deserving of our unqualified respect. We also prioritized according respect to the privacy of the family and were with them consistently, to mourn together. This is a painful loss for all of us.

“As parents, we feel the deep pain of this loss and our thoughts and prayers, are continually with the family and friends of our beloved Whitney.

“As we continue to uphold the sobriety of this moment, we resist any urge to join issues on her treasured memory, in media trends.

“As we await the outcome of an independent post mortem process, we remain unwaveringly committed to supporting the family at this critical moment and pray fervently for the fortitude to bear her painful loss.”